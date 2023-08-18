On the run for 5 years; Jacksonville fugitive pleads guilty to possession of counterfeit check

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United States attorney Roger B. Handberg with the Middle District of Florida announced on Friday that Verdell Terria Jones, 58, Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to possession of counterfeit government check.

She faces a maximum of 25 years in federal prison and restitution payment to the victims.

According to the Department of Justice, Jones obtained counterfeit checks made to look like exact copies of U.S. Department of Treasury checks.

Some of the images on these checks appeared identical to the images contained on real government financial documents.

According to the plea agreement and court documents, Jones was involved with the Sovereign Citizen Movement and did not “recognize the authority of the U.S. government.”

“In 2015, Jones contacted an individual in Jacksonville who was selling a car,” read a statement released by the attorney’s office. “Jones agreed to purchase the car by paying off the balance on the car loan. Jones sent the financial institution a counterfeit check for $25,000 that appeared to be drawn on the U.S. Department of Treasury in an attempt to defraud both the financial institution and the individual selling the car.”

Jones was arrested on Apr. 11, 2017 but after being released on pre-trial supervision she fled the jurisdiction. She remained a fugitive on the run for more than five years. The FBI was able to locate and arrest Jones in Apr. 2023.

Her sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 1, 2023.

