Jacksonville gym owner rebuilding after truck plows into business overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An eventful morning Sunday for First Coast CrossFit owner Daniel Mattsson-Boze, after a truck came barreling into the side of his Murray Hill gym just before 3:00 a.m., leaving a gaping hole in his business.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office showed up at my door, I live a mile away down the street here,” recounted Mattsson-Boze. “They said, a truck went through the wall, the gym wall.”

Mattsson-Boze told Action News Jax Sunday morning it’s unclear what led to the crash, as his security cameras weren’t rolling at the time of the collision.

“However ADT had that setup, it didn’t pick that up, maybe because it cut the power too quickly, or whatever it was,” Mattson-Boze explained. “So there’s no footage of that, unfortunately, even though it happened right in front of the camera.”

Although he has insurance claims and a bit of a headache ahead, Mattsson-Boze said he’s glad the gym will be able to still remain open for the time being, as the actual workout space managed to go unscathed.

“We’ll have someone come out and make sure everything’s safe, everything’s structural, obviously, before we do anything too crazy,” Mattsson-Boze reassured. “But you know, it’s life. So, so far, it looks like we’ll be able to keep operating.”

Mattsson-Boze added he hopes something’s done about the nearby Edgewood Avenue intersection to prevent something like this from happening again.

“There’s been several accidents here, since we’ve been here for just, you know, about six months,” Mattsson-Boze explained. “So maybe to talk to the city about putting some kind of four way stop or light or something there, maybe this will prompt some kind of action. So we’ll see.”

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says one of the people in the truck involved was sent to hospital in serious condition, with a second suffering non-life threatening injuries.

