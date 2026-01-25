Jacksonville health officials respond to measles cases with expanded vaccination access

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, two cases of measles were confirmed in the Jacksonville area. In response, a pop-up immunization clinic will be held on February 1 at the Regency Library, providing essential vaccinations against MMR, influenza and hepatitis A.

The City of Jacksonville is working in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval) to help residents get vaccinated.

In addition to the Regency Library pop-up, the DOH-Duval will provide immunizations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations to ensure every community member has a chance to gain protection against preventable diseases.

Residents can receive vaccinations at the DOH-Duval locations located at 515 West 6th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 and 3225 University Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Those interested can walk in or call 904-253-1130 to make an appointment.

The pop-up immunization clinic at the Regency Library is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 9300 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225.

More details about immunization services can be found on the city’s health department website.

