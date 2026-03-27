Jacksonville Home and Garden Show set for May 22-25 at new Duval Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Home & Garden Show will take place May 22-25 at the brand-new Duval Hall at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. Thousands of people are expected to attend the four-day event, which will be held at the fairgrounds’ new westside location.

The show features exhibits and demonstrations from both local and national companies to assist consumers with the home improvement process. Both admission and parking are free for all attendees during the event.

Exhibitors at the event will represent a wide range of specialties, including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, flooring, sunrooms, and additions. Experts will also be available to discuss energy-efficient windows and other home design topics, ranging from minor aesthetic changes to large-scale construction projects.

Tammie Scott, the show manager, said the event is designed to provide resources for both current homeowners and those looking to build. “The Home & Garden Show has exhibitors on hand to help you with improving your current home or building a new one,” Scott said. “The top companies are all here for three days, on-hand to help answer your questions or inspire ideas for projects big and small.”

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