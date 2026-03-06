Jacksonville Home + Patio Show runs this weekend with appearances by HGTV, Food Network stars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show begins its three-day spring run Friday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The event features interactive classes, home products and appearances by HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs.

As one of the largest consumer shows in North Florida, the twice-yearly event focuses on providing in-person expertise for home improvement projects. Taylor Treadway serves as the show manager with Marketplace Events.

“We create features and bring in experts that will educate and entertain our guests,” Treadway said. “The vast majority of consumers shop for their home improvement project online first and the home show steps in where online leaves off, with the opportunity to speak to local professionals in person and get advice on their specific project.”

The Marrs host the HGTV program “Fixer to Fabulous.” The husband-and-wife duo specializes in the renovation and restoration of historic homes through their company, Marrs Developing.

Based in Bentonville, Ark., the couple has completed approximately 300 custom new homes. They will host sessions on the Fresh Ideas Stage on Friday, March 6, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. to answer design and renovation questions.

The show also features Todd Zimmerman, the Season 29 winner of the Food Network series “Worst Cooks in America.”

Zimmerman previously joined the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1995 and lived onboard an Amtrak train for years. He primarily cooked meals from boxes or cans before winning a $25,000 prize under the tutelage of chefs Gabe Bertaccini and Anne Burrell. During his presentation, he will discuss his experience and the cooking skills he learned during the competition.

A new interactive feature called “All About Mahj” is hosted by McCauley Adams at Booth 1345. The area offers open gameplay and introductory lessons for beginners or those new to the game. Both the lessons and gameplay are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Belamo is showcasing “Pretty Pati-OHs” in Booth 821, featuring three luxury European-inspired patio designs. The exhibit includes modern outdoor furniture and accents designed to inspire Florida homeowners to use outdoor areas as extra living space.

The Home Depot is providing free hands-on workshops for children in Booths 739 and 1331. These DIY activities are screen-free and included with show admission while supplies last.

To recognize local service members, the show celebrates Hero Day during all three days of the event. Active military personnel, veterans, police, fire and first responders receive free admission by presenting a valid ID at the box office. This offer applies only to the service member and does not extend to family members. Additionally, teachers receive free admission daily with a valid school ID.

Seniors ages 60 and older can purchase discounted $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID. General admission for adults ages 13 and older is $13 at the door, though $11 advance tickets are available online. CLICK HERE for more information on how to purchase tickets.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

