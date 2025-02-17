Jacksonville hosts annual MLK Day Parade held after a month-long delay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville celebrated MLK Day on President’s Day after a month-long delay due to weather conditions.

The city’s yearly parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was postponed to another holiday after being canceled.

But, for many, the delay didn’t diminish the celebration of black history, especially since the parade was postponed to Black History Month.

“It’s amazing, it’s historic, it’s everything,” one parade viewer told Action News Jax, “it’s good to be out here and enjoy the festivities.”

Dozens of local agencies, schools, and businesses walked through the streets of downtown for the parade. Those include Mayor Donna Deegan and city council members, JTA, DCPS, and a number of local dance teams and school marching bands.

“It’s been amazing, it’s been wonderful seeing everyone come out to support MLK, I love it,” another parade viewer said.

The parade is hosted through the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation and supported by the city. This year’s route was shorter than previous years, beginning at Everbank Stadium, going around James Weldon Johnson Park and then back to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

But there was no shortage of people celebrating along the street.

“We’ve loved seeing the little children dancing, everything has been good,” another parade viewer told Action News Jax, “it’s important to always keep the dream alive.”

