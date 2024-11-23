Jacksonville Humane Society to host “Deck the Howls” event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is joining dozens of animal shelters nationwide to celebrate the holiday season by “decking the howls” on Friday, December 13, 2024.

From 5 pm to 7 pm, families can participate in the following activities:

The opportunity to get cozy and read holiday stories to the dogs and cats at JHS. Attendees can bring books or use any provided.

Decorating dog cookies

Designing holiday cards for pets

Crafting animal ornaments

“Gift wrapping” special toys for the cats

Competing in animal trivia

Tickets are $20, all proceeds benefit JHS. Tickets can be found by clicking HERE.

