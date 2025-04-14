Jacksonville Human Rights Commission to host ‘Fair Housing Expo’ later in April

The Jacksonville Human Rights Commission will host the annual Fair Housing Expo 2025 later in April.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Themed ‘Housing is a Human Right’, attendees will have the chance to participate in panel sessions with local housing experts that address challenges, solutions, and resources applicable to attendees, lunch will be provided, and afternoon workshops will showcase some of the incredible work happening in the city.

The Jacksonville Human Rights Commission partnered with the following organizations to help run the Expo:

The Expo will be held from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm in the Conference Center at the Main Library on Saturday, April 26.

Registration is required for the event, click HERE to learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.