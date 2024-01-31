Jacksonville Humane Society celebrates end of the longest month with free adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating the end of the longest month of the year with free cat adoptions at the Southside Blvd PetSmart store.

“Adopt a new feline friend today, they’ll give you love that will feel as endless as January,” joked the humane society in a Facebook post.

City licensing fee may apply, and a cat carrier is required at the time of adoption.

