The Jacksonville Humane Society to host annual Mutt March | How to register

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society will host its annual Mutt March on April 12 at the University of North Florida with a goal to raise $100,000 for local animal welfare.

Sunday, March 22, marks the final day for participants to register at the early bird rate of $30 before the fee increases.

The event is recognized as the largest pet walk and festival in northeast Florida. All proceeds from the fundraiser support the nearly 11,000 animals that the Jacksonville Humane Society cares for each year.

Registration for the Mutt March is currently $30 per person through March 22. On March 23, the individual registration fee will increase to $40. Participants have the option to add an event T-shirt for $20 during the sign-up process.

Those who cannot attend the walk but still wish to support the cause can make direct donations to the society online.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hodges Stadium, located at 1 South UNF Drive.

JHS noted that dogs are not required to attend for a person to participate in the walk.

Beyond the pet walk, the festival includes various family-oriented activities and music. Attendees can shop at booths from local vendors, enter a chance raffle and participate in a silent auction.

All proceeds benefit the animals cared for by the organization.

To register for the Mutt March, CLICK HERE.

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