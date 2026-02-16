Jacksonville Humane Society hosting 1-day vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dog and cat parents will have a chance to get free vaccines for their pets at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

JHS is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love to make this possible.

It’s happening at JHS, 8464 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville, on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is first-come, first-served but you can register your pet in advance to help make the process move more quickly. However, registration does not guarantee your pet will be seen.

For more information on the clinic requirements and to pre-register, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.