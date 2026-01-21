Jacksonville Humane Society launches wishlist drive ahead of ‘Change a Pet’s Life Day’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — National Change a Pet’s Life Day is on Jan. 24, and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is launching a Wishlist drive to invite the community to make a direct, lifesaving impact for local homeless pets.

The Wishlist includes items such as cozy bedding, enrichment toys, treats, laundry detergent, and medical recovery supplies.

Bismuth, a 4-year-old dog, is one example of a pet who benefited from community generosity through the Wishlist. Found alone and suffering from a painful skin condition, Bismuth received immediate care upon his arrival at JHS. Thanks to donated items such as medicated shampoo and tasty treats, he started to heal quickly, which helped build his trust and comfort.

The Change a Pet’s Life Day Wishlist allows supporters to see exactly what pets in the care of JHS need most, with the option to have items shipped directly to the shelter. Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Lawrence Nicolas emphasized the importance of these donations, stating, “These are the same types of items supporters can donate right now through our Change a Pet’s Life Day Wishlist.” He explained that every toy, blanket, and recovery supply goes directly to pets requiring comfort, healing, and hope.

Expressing further gratitude, Nicolas added, “Pets change our lives just as much as we change theirs. We are deeply grateful to our community for showing up in many ways that truly make a difference.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]