Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is hosting the Jacksonville Pet Adoption Festival at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, offering free adoptions for hundreds of pets.

The event, scheduled for October 25 and 26, aims to find loving homes for cats and dogs from shelters and rescue groups across Northeast Florida.

All pets will be spayed, neutered, and vaccinated before adoption.

“By joining forces with our friends from across the region, we are hoping to not only empty our shelters, but fill local families with the unconditional love that a pet brings,” said Lawrence Nicolas, Chief Executive Officer of the Jacksonville Humane Society.

The Jacksonville Pet Adoption Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. Parking is free.

