Jacksonville Icemen postpone game against Orlando after players’ union goes on strike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A months-long negotiation-turned-strike has caused the Jacksonville Icemen to postpone their Friday game against the Orlando Solar Bears.

It was one of 13 total games across the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) to be postponed as players with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, the union representing the Icemen and other players in the ECHL, are demanding more money and better working conditions.

Friday was the union’s deadline to make an agreement with the league, but it was missed. The union argues that its most important requests still haven’t been met, which include:

Limited travel between games on back-to-back days

Health benefits during the off-season

A maximum $975 weekly wage for players

In a post on the ECHL’s website , it argues it made a final offer to the union yesterday, addressing all of those concerns. The ECHL released the following statement about the ongoing negotiations:

“Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer – an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players. We did everything possible to avoid this outcome, and hope that the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer, and make it possible for players to return to work.”

The decision to postpone the Icemen game came as a shock to ticketholders like the Dodge family, who tell Action News Jax they flew from California to see family in Jacksonville for the holidays, but were planning to also go to the game.

“We’re a bit devastated,” said Johann Dodge, “this was the first icemen game for us, we were looking forward to it, sad to be missing it.”

Johann’s 14-year-old son, Mattias, plays hockey back home in Long Beach. He said he’s been following the Icemen for a few years and has been looking forward to seeing them play in person.

“I’m just really bummed we don’t get to see them now,” Mattias said.

The Jacksonville Icemen released a statement from its players on Friday afternoon responding to the game being postponed, saying, in part:

“We have not seen the final offer from the owners [of the league], and we feel strongly that all players deserve the opportunity to review the exact proposal before conclusions are drawn.”

A spokesperson for the Icemen told Action News Jax that fans can get refunds from the game against the Orlando Solar Bears, or they can hold onto them to be used whenever the game is rescheduled.

The next Icemen game isn’t until Saturday, January 3rd.

