Jacksonville included in Target-exclusive midnight release of Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Taylor Swift fans can now preorder three Target-exclusive versions of her new CD, “The Life of a Showgirl,” each featuring unique posters and album art.

The three exclusive versions available for preorder have alternate album covers with the themes "It’s Frightening Album Edition," "It’s Rapturous Album Edition," and "It’s Beautiful Album Edition." These editions are only available at Target, offering fans a chance to own a special piece of Swift’s latest musical project.

Each version of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ CD comes with its own unique poster, adding a collectible element for fans and collectors alike.

Swift announced the release of “The Life of a Showgirl” last month. Two local Target store - Mandarin and the St. Johns Town Center - will open early on Oct. 3 for the release.

Preorders opened Sunday on Target’s website.

