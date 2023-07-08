Jacksonville International Airport is looking for artist to perform in their exhibition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials at Jacksonville International Airport are hosting " The Call for Artist” campaign.

It is open to the public and starts September 30.

If your art is picked, it will be displayed throughout the airport.

Submissions are accepted annually from June 1 to September 30, of the prior show year. Reviews are conducted between October 1 – November 30. Annual exhibition schedules are confirmed in early December. The new exhibition schedule begins January 1-4 of the show year.

For more information, you can visit their website.

