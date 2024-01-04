Jacksonville Jaguars Josh Allen and Ross Matiscik named to 2024 Pro Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville Jaguars players were named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that OLB Josh Allen and LS Ross Matiscok will be heading to Orlando as part of the week-long event that includes skill competitions and a flag football game.

On the season, Allen has posted an impressive resume on the defensive side of the ball. The five-year NFL star has notched 61 tackles (41 solo) and an impressive 16.5 sacks. He’s added two forced fumbles and one pick to that stat line in 16 games.

“Allen’s 16.5 sacks broke the single-season franchise record, previously set by DL Calais Campbell in 2017 (14.5 sacks), and currently rank third in the NFL,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “He is the second player since 1982 to record at least 2.5 sacks in four different games this season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (four games in 1986).”

This is Allen’s second Pro Bowl selection.

Long snapper Matiscik has been a special teams tour de force. His eight team tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery elevated Matiscik to Pro Bowl status this season.

The 2024 Pro Bowl games will begin on Thur., Feb. 1. The main, seven-on-seven flag football game will be played at Camping World Stadium on Sun., Feb. 4.

