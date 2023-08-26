Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Miami Dolphins at Everbank Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play their final preseason NFL game at Everbank Stadium tonight at 7:00 p.m.

This game against the Miami Dolphins will be the first home game of the preseason after road victories at Dallas (28-23) and Detroit (25-7) and concludes the NFL preseason schedule for Jacksonville.

The regular season will begin on Sunday, September 10, when the Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Indianapolis for an AFC South division game with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff time on FOX30.

