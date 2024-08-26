Jacksonville Jaguars trade Trevis Gipson to Seattle Seahawks for late-round draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded pass rusher Trevis Gipson on Monday morning to the Seattle Seahawks.

The trade details are limited, but it’s considered to be in exchange for a late-round draft pick.

Gipson was added in free agency by the Jaguars this offseason, so he never officially played a regular season game for the team.

“Trevis has done an outstanding job for us. I think it’s a good situation for him,” Head Coach Doug Pederson said Monday. “It’s a good situation for the team he’s going to and obviously the compensation for us. It’s a win-win. It gives him an opportunity to play. He put good tape out there of his play and wish him nothing but the best.”

Brent Martineau and Austen Lane discussed the move on the Brent & Austen Show today on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network. Watch the video below:

