Jacksonville Jazz Festival set for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jazz Festival will return to downtown Jacksonville from May 21 to 24.

The event opens on Thursday with the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition at the Florida Theatre.

The festival continues through the weekend at The Ford on Bay, offering three days of free live music.

Admission to the live music events is free.

The festival is held annually and draws both local and national artists.

For more information about the festival, click here.

