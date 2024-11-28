Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has the perfect gift for the baseball lover in your life.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The team is rolling out its second annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

On Black Friday, Jumbo Shrimp dugout reserved flex plan 10-packs will be buy-one, get-one-free.

These undated, prepaid ticket vouchers can be redeemed for any 2025 regular-season home game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

You do have to buy them using this link.

As for the Cyber Monday Deal, you can get your own suite for $1,200.

The offer includes 20 suite tickets and 4 parking passes for Lot P South.

Both the Jumbo Shrimp Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials run through Dec. 2 at midnight.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.