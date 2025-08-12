Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp unveil 2026 game schedule ahead of playoff run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are finalizing plans for the next season of Triple-A baseball at Vystar Ballpark.

The 2026 season’s full schedule was unveiled Monday, with the 2026 season set to begin at home on March 27. The team will face the Rochester Red Wings, affiliates of the Washington Nationals, in the opening 3-day series.

Half of the 150-game regular season will be held at home, with 39 being weekend games. Each series will again consist of 6 games, aside from two exceptions.

The season features another new experience for the club, with the Jumbo Shrimp taking on its first-ever Pacific Coast League team in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) at home.

The 2026 regular season will wrap up on Sunday, September 20 at the end of an away series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees).

View the full schedule here.

Game times, game promotions and ticket packages have not yet been announced.

The Jumbo Shrimp hope to take on the next season as Triple-A National Champions. The team will play in the postseason for the first time since 2017 with a best-of-three home series beginning September 23.

