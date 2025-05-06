Jacksonville leaders hold heated discussion about alleged illegal gun registry investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council members on Monday gathered to discuss what’s being called an illegal gun registry.

Action News Jax first broke the story Thursday, after Councilman Nick Howland claimed the city was documenting any visitors carrying concealed weapons into two city buildings.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The city’s top lawyer, General Counsel Michael Fackler, addressed leaders at the Rules Committee meeting. He said the city has hired outside counsel to represent the city during the course of an investigation by the State Attorney’s Office.

Since July 1st, 2023, Florida law has prevented local governments from prohibiting legal gun owners from carrying concealed in government buildings.

It’s the same day that Mayor Donna Deegan officially came into office.

Read: Florida woman denied Real ID over missing 50-year-old marriage record

During the meeting on Monday, Fackler stated his office first learned of the alleged illegal gun registry on April 21st and hired outside legal representation that same day. The next day, Fackler said that they received subpoenas from the State Attorney’s Office, but he did not review them.

This was something that Councilman Ron Salem pushed back on.

“I don’t see how you can hire an outside attorney before you even understood the subpoenas and what they were looking for.”

Read: MOSH doors will open one last time on August 31st

However, City Councilman Jimmy Peluso reminded everyone about a prior meeting they all had two years ago, when the law was going into effect with agencies handling security for city buildings.

“All of you who were sitting up here then, just like you are sitting up here now, nobody said a word about it. I remember I was sitting in this seat, during that time, so all of a sudden for people to claim that ‘oh wow, there’s this awful registry that came out of nowhere.’ No, no, we learned about it in 2023 and none of you said anything.”

Florida statute says "A state governmental agency or local government...may not knowingly and willfully keep or cause to be kept any list, record, or registry of privately owned firearms or any list, record, or registry of the owners of those firearms."

Action News Jax reached out to the State Attorney’s Office to confirm the investigation. They said they cannot confirm anything at this time.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.