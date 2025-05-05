MOSH doors will open one last time on August 31st

Leaders of the Museum of Science and History say its doors will officially close on September 1st.

Visitors will have one last chance to visit the museum on Jacksonville’s South Bank on August 31st.

“It’s a complex decision that balances how you deliver on your mission, how you look after the organization’s finances, how you take care of the team, and how you continue to serve the community while you are closed,” MOSH CEO, Dr. Alistair Dove, said.

Related: Visitors concerned about outdated exhibits at MOSH as design deadline pushed for new building

With plans to relocate the museum to the North Bank, Dr. Dove says the museum’s team wants to focus efforts on the major transition, but they’re still making plans to keep MOSH alive while the new location is being built.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Dove says while the museum itself will be closed, MOSH will bring their exhibits to schools, sporting and community events via their outreach van.

Dr. Dove said, “We’re still working on creating this new museum experience for people, and we can still provide that mission service while we’re closed.”

As for the museum’s membership holders, Dr. Dove says their members will get entry to affiliated museums through the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC).

Read: St. Johns River Ferry temporarily out of service after hitting ramp: JTA

He says that membership holders with questions can email memberships@themosh.org.

The new MOSH on the North Bank is still on schedule to be completed by mid-2028.

The museum will break ground on the location in the beginning of 2026.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.