Jacksonville Light Boat Parade happening Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved Jacksonville holiday tradition returns on Saturday: the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade.

Vessels of all shapes and sizes will light up the St. Johns River.

You can watch the parade from the North and Southbank Riverwalk.

It starts at 6:30 p.m.

The night will wrap up with a fireworks show.

