Jacksonville man accused of years-long sexual abuse of a minor, faces multiple charges: NCSO

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested and charged with sexual battery and other charges after allegedly sexually abusing a minor, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says.

According to NCSO, 23-year-old Colby Garrett Rhoden was arrested on Monday after an investigation revealed the alleged abuse started when the victim was a young child and continued for several years.

Also, investigators determined that the incidents occurred in Jacksonville and later in Hilliard. The victim’s statement given to investigators in October states the alleged abuse continued after Rhoden turned 18.

Allegedly, Rhoden committed the abuse after inviting the victim to watch television in a room. According to NCSO, the victim said they were afraid to refuse.

Rhoden was booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on a bond of over $100,000. He is charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of lewd or lascivious battery.

