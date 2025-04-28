Jacksonville man charged with shooting, killing 22-year-old after fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ten days after a Northwest Jacksonville shooting that left one person dead, the accused murderer is behind bars at the Duval County jail.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that 23-year-old Sergio Espada was in custody.

Officials say officers discovered the victim, 22-year-old Killian Barnette, lying shot near the roadway on New Kings Road on Friday, April 18th.

Barnette was taken to the hospital by first responders, where he later died.

After investigating and hearing from witnesses, officials said it was determined that Espada had been in a physical fight with the victim shortly before pulling out a gun.

Witnesses reportedly said Espada shot Barnette and then drove away.

JSO said they put a warrant out for his arrest following the shooting, and he was later discovered by law enforcement in Orlando on April 22nd.

Espada was extradited to Jacksonville on Monday and is being charged with 2nd degree murder.

His first appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

