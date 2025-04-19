‘JSO better get him before I do’: Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and his shooter on the loose.

That is what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office says after they found a man shot in the upper body just after 5 p.m. Friday off New Kings Road and Soutel Drive in Northwest Jacksonville.

“I think it’s very very, extremely sad that we constantly just killing each other like that,” nearby neighbor Penny Lockwood told Action News Jax Saturday. “And I just feel like we need more protection by JSO if possible.”

According to investigators, the suspect and victim got in an argument Friday night right before the shooting, though it’s not clear what the argument was about.

Lockwood told Action News Jax Saturday she feels the shooting is yet another example of people being too quick to handle their issues with a gun, senselessly taking life.

“I feel as though, me being a Christian person, if you’re having a problem, just try not to pull out a gun,” Lockwood pleaded. “It’s not gonna solve it. At all.”

Barbara Nicholas, another Northwest Jacksonville neighbor, added that she feels the area needs more resources from local law enforcement.

“We need some police officers out here. Put ya boots on the ground … where the feds at, let’s get it on,” Nicholas exclaimed.

With the shooter yet to be identified and still at large, Nicholas said she hopes JSO is able to find the man’s killer and bring them to justice.

“They better get him before JSO … JSO better get him before I get him,” Nicholas said.

Investigators did say, according to multiple witnesses, the suspect drove off in a dark colored vehicle.

Anybody with any information is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers immediately.

