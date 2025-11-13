Jacksonville man dies in Macclenny crash

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A 45-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after crashing the pickup truck he was driving Wednesday night in Baker County. The wreck occurred in Macclenny at about 8:12 p.m. at Industrial Park Road and Enterprise East Boulevard, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was traveling north on Industrial Park Road when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned, the news release states.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the news release states.

