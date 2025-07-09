Jacksonville man facing child abuse charge after 4-month-old found with skull, abdomen injuries

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man remained in Clay County jail Wednesday morning on no bond after a 4-month-old girl was hospitalized with injuries to her skull and bruises on her abdomen, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant.

The warrant did not state how the child was injured or her current condition, but did say the injuries occurred June 25 in Clay County.

Clay County authorities were notified by medical personal that the child was breathing, conscious and taken to Wolfson’s Children Hospital for treatment, the report states.

Clay authorities went to Wolfson’s, made contact with the suspect, Ja’Quan Wootson, 24. He was taken into custody and is facing a charge of aggravated battery on a child, according to Clay County jail records.

