Jacksonville man sentenced to 10 years for accessing child sexual abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sean-Michael Smith, 36, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for using the internet to access child sexual abuse material.

Smith is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted in 2014 for distributing similar content.

After serving time and being released under supervision, he violated those terms by going online and drawing disturbing images involving children.

Federal probation officers searched his home in December 2024.

Smith admitted during an interview that he had accessed child sexual abuse material several times that year.

Authorities confiscated a device he had used, which was later examined by the FBI.

Investigators found at least 35 photos showing young children being sexually abused.

Smith will also serve 15 years of supervised release after his prison sentence. His electronic device was taken away as part of the sentence.

The case was investigated by the FBI in Jacksonville and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

