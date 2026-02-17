Jacksonville man indicted, named in performance-enhancing drugs conspiracy, influencing major events

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is facing a federal indictment after a U.S. Attorney said he conspired to influence major international sports competitions through doping.

Paul Alexander Askew’s charges involve alleged attempts to influence several high-profile events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a news release Tuesday from U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe.

Kehoe said Askew, 46, conspired to provide performance-enhancing drugs to an athlete between 2023 and 2024, the news release states.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy began on or about July 10, 2023 and continued through Jan. 31, 2024.

The alleged conspiracy sought to influence several high-profile track and field events held in 2023 including the Ed Murphey Classic, the Xiamen Diamond League and the Prefontaine Classic, the news release states.

It also targeted competitions in 2024 including the American Outdoor Track and Field Championship, the World Athletics Indoor Championships and the indictment also names the U.S. Olympics Trials and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The government has notified Askew that it intends to forfeit any assets alleged to be traceable to the proceeds of the offense, the news release states. The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case with assistance from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

If convicted, Askew faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, the news release states.

