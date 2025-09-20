Jacksonville man indicted for trying to entice child online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been indicted after federal investigators say he tried to meet a 13-year-old child for sex.

Orlin Eli Gonzalez, 26, was arrested on September 4 and remains in custody. If convicted, he faces at least 10 years in prison and could be sentenced to life.

According to court documents, Gonzalez used a social media app and text messages to communicate with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The person was actually an undercover FBI agent working in Jacksonville.

Investigators say Gonzalez asked the “child” about her sexual experience, requested nude photos, and said he wanted to have sex.

On the day of his arrest, Gonzalez allegedly confirmed plans to meet the child at her home and asked for her address.

Agents watched as Gonzalez rode a bicycle toward the location. He was taken into custody when he arrived.

