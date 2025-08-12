Jacksonville man killed in crash on I-95 in Nassau County

A Jacksonville man died Monday morning after a crash on I-95 in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened around 11:36 a.m. in the southbound lanes just after the Yulee weigh station.

Investigators say the 47-year-old truck driver went off the roadway, then regained control before veering off again into the west grass shoulder.

As he steered back onto the road, the truck overturned.

The vehicle came to rest blocking multiple lanes and the paved shoulder. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

