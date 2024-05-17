Jacksonville man makes threats to current and former Presidents of the United States

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal indictment reveals threats were made to President Joe Biden and Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama by a Jacksonville man.

Cody Angeli is facing federal charges for making written threats to kill against the three men. Special agents felt they needed to intervene.

The indictment said on May 4, 2024, Angeli posted to X “you thought you killed me. I will kill you. He tagged President Biden’s X handle and the two former presidents. Later, he posted “how many shots do you think you can take?” Again, he tagged all three men. It went on to say, “I took 10 from a barret 50 caliber.”

He also posted a photo of a weapon, adding he would be in Washington D.C. to “get rid of the fake presidents.”

Another post stated, “I will not wait any longer. I will f*** you all up now.”

The slew of posts continued throughout his social media account, and he began tagging the FBI and CIA.

“I don’t know about him spending time in federal prison, but it’s clear. Based on the tone and the frequency of the communications and the threads that the secret service had to proceed in this matter to control him,” Dale Carson said.

Carson has decades of experience as a former FBI agent and Miami police officer. He is currently a criminal defense attorney.

Special agents made contact with Angeli’s family members who said he was believed to be suffering from bipolar schizophrenia. They said he’s threatened physical violence towards family, before.

We reached out to Angeli’s family, but they did not want to comment at this time.

When special agents made contact with Angeli, he told them that his thoughts were being “stolen” and that he was “God.” At one point, he stated he was “John Fitzgerald Kennedy.”

would not make additional threats. He added he would delete his account, which we found was still active.

However, Angeli told agents he would not seek mental health help.

“The charges, while they are serious, his rather apparent mental condition may serve as mitigation in terms of the time that he would spend in custody,” Carson said. “So, if he receives the proper mental health care, then that may resolve the issue.”

We also reached out to Angeli’s attorney, but we have not heard back.

