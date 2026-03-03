Jacksonville man pleads guilty in $24 million Medicare, Medicaid HIV drug scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jonathan Simeon Gholston, 35, admitted he worked with a pharmacy to scam Medicare and Medicaid out of more than $24 million by signing people up for HIV prevention drugs they didn’t ask for, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Gholston’s company set up in low-income neighborhoods, offering free government phones in exchange for personal and health insurance information.

These people didn’t know they would be signed up for HIV medications.

The pharmacy paid $200 for each person if Medicare or Medicaid covered the drugs.

Most never saw a doctor about HIV, and some were put at risk, officials said.

Investigators say Gholston’s team filed over 20,000 fake claims, costing the government more than $24 million.

He made about $2.2 million, which he’ll forfeit. He faces up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

The case is still ongoing.

