Jacksonville man pleads guilty to downloading videos and photos of children being sexually abused

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Octavio Adalberto Robledo, 54, Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to using the internet to download and obtain videos and photos of children being sexually abused.

According to court documents, a detective with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was investigating individuals in Florida using an online file-sharing network to receive child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The detective, also an FBI task force officer, was able to download a video and six photos from a particular IP address (Internet Protocol). That address was then traced back to a Jacksonville apartment where the defendant was living.

Back on April 18, 2017, two FBI agents went to Robledo’s apartment to interview him. After some discussion, he gave consent for the agents to take custody of his desktop computer and search it. Robledo admitted to searching for CSAM just two days before.

A total of 655 lewd photos and two videos were found on the computer’s hard drive. The CSAM was downloaded from Feb. 19, 201,6 through April 16, 2017.

Robledo was arrested on July 5, 2023, at the Miami International Airport. He is facing a minimum of 5 years, up to 20 years, in federal prison and a potential lifetime of supervision.

His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

