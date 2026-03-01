Jacksonville man says parents stranded in Israel amid state of emergency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local families are feeling the effects of rising tensions overseas. One Jacksonville man says his parents are stuck in Israel after commercial flights were canceled amid a state of emergency.

Action News Jax spoke with David Malowitz, who said his parents had traveled to Israel for what was supposed to be a one-week family visit. Now, they’re unable to return home.

“Let’s just say I’m not too thrilled with Iran right now,” Malowitz said.

He said the first sign that something was wrong came during a phone call from his parents.

“They said that we might not be coming home soon and I said what’s going on and they said check the news,” Malowitz said.

That’s when he learned about the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“It’s kind of surreal,” he said.

With commercial flights canceled and uncertainty surrounding the region’s airspace, Malowitz said he has spent his time trying to stay connected with loved ones.

“Today was pretty much calling all the family members. Everyone’s just talking to each other and we’re hoping everyone’s OK,” he said.

Action News Jax also heard from Mariam Fesist, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northeast Florida, who is currently in Israel leading an interfaith missions trip. In a message to the Jacksonville community, she said her group is safe.

“The message we want to share with Jacksonville is thank you for all the calls and texts. We feel really safe. We feel really OK,” Fesist said.

She added, “We weren’t really afraid and we feel very safe here in Israel.”

For now, Malowitz said until flights resume and his parents can return to Jacksonville, all he can do is wait and hope.

