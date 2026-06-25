Jacksonville man sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison after an investigation by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to NCSO, court documents indicated that 47-year-old Charles Curtis Williams sold drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, to an undercover detective on different occasions in 2025.

Williams was apprehended by law enforcement on his way to another drug transaction. After his arrest, bags of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl were located in his car.

A search warrant was executed at William’s residence by federal agents. A loaded gun with an additional magazine, oxycodone pills, bags of crack cocaine and cocaine, fentanyl packaged for individual sale, and drug trafficking paraphernalia, including a ledger with drug sales information, baggies, a beaker, and scales, were seized.

The sheriff’s office says that due to William’s criminal history, he was sentenced as an armed career criminal under federal law.

NCSO worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to investigate the case.

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