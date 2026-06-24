Six hospitalized with minor injuries after fire aboard USS Indianapolis at Navsl Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six people were hospitalized for minor injuries after a fire on USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) at Naval Station Mayport on Wednesday morning.

According to Naval Station Mayport officials, Mayport Fire and Emergency Services and the ship’s crew responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

Six shipboard personnel were evaluated and treated for minor injuries at local hospitals. All have been released and returned to the ship.

Mayport officials say the cause of the incident is being reviewed.

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