Jacksonville man sentenced to prison for distributing child sex abuse material on social media

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tue., July 16, 2024, a federal judge sentenced Joven Montecer Reyes, 39, Jacksonville, to 7 years and 11 months in federal prison after pleading guilty for distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During an investigation by the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, law enforcement found Reyes’ cell phone contained over 200 images and 300 videos of CSAM. Investigators said he was sending the material over a social media website towards the end of 2022.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in this case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.