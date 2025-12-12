Jacksonville man wins $1M prize on $50 Florida Lottery scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County man won a $1 million prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off, the Lottery announced Friday.

Billy Pitman, 61, purchased the winning $25,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game from Winn-Dixie at 11380 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The Lottery said Pitman claimed his winning ticket on Nov. 17, and he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $638,100.00.

The Florida Lottery said the game Pitman played is a $50 scratch-off game and features two top prizes of $25 million and sixty prizes of $1 million.

This game also features more than $1.2 billion in total cash prizes and the overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.09.

