Jacksonville man with long record sentenced for gun, drug offenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man with a lengthy criminal record is heading to federal prison for more than 11 years after being caught with a gun and cocaine.

Malcolm Jewell Williams, 39, was sentenced after a jury found him guilty last July.

Williams, who has 16 felony convictions and two domestic violence misdemeanors, was already banned from having guns.

Officials say he tried to sell drugs to an undercover officer at a local gas station, then ran from cops before being caught near a palm tree, where they found a loaded gun.

Officers also found cocaine and a scale with drug residue on him.

After being taken to jail, Williams managed to slip out of his cuffs and tried to escape again, but police caught him a second time.

At the time of his arrest, he was already out on bond for a meth bust in Georgia just months earlier.

