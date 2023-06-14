The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jax Melanin Market is set to host a sensational event in honor of Juneteenth, bringing together a diverse showcase of over 150 Black-owned businesses, talented artists, and inspiring educators.

The Juneteenth Melanin Market will take place on Saturday, June 17, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at 822 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.

Juneteenth, a significant national holiday known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the freedom of all individuals from slavery, marking the historic day of June 19, 1865, when more than 250,000 enslaved people were finally liberated in Galveston, Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The event promises a vibrant atmosphere, featuring an impressive array of local Black-owned businesses, captivating carnival stilt walkers, a lively kid’s zone, delectable food trucks, and awe-inspiring performances by esteemed local artists such as Genesis Archer, The Katz Downstairz, Broadway Louie, and Shake Culture Dance, among others.

Promoting education and awareness, the Melanin Market will host educational booths and immersive tours, shedding light on the historical significance of Juneteenth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the origins of the holiday and explore the rich cultural heritage of the Gullah Geechee people. Descendants of Central and West African ancestors who were brought to the United States through slavery, the Gullah Geechee community played a crucial role in shaping the cultural fabric of Jacksonville’s Eastside.

Visitors will also be able to partake in a guided tour of the Old City Cemetery, the hallowed resting place of numerous prominent African American families and African American soldiers from the Civil War.

Aligned with their mission to empower small minority-owned businesses and foster their growth within the local economy, the Jax Melanin Market pledges to distribute $10,000 in grants to 20 deserving small businesses this year.

As part of this initiative, the Melanin Market will select five business owners every quarter to receive a $500 micro-grant, aiding them in covering various business-related expenses and propelling their enterprises forward. Thanks to a newly formed partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC., the Jax Melanin Market will double the number of microgrants that will be awarded at the Juneteenth Melanin Market.

