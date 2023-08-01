Jacksonville mother, 3-year-old daughter healing after bad car accident with suspected drunk driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An accident on Monument Road involving a suspected drunk driver has left a mother and her 3-year-old daughter fighting for their recovery. The driver, who was 78 years old, escaped without injuries but was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on several charges.

Liz Cruz, the mother, spoke to our reporter from her hospital bed and pleaded for justice for her young daughter, Libby Ajavon.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Liz was driving with Libby to grab lunch.

According to Liz’s account, she made a complete stop at a yield sign and checked for oncoming traffic before turning. However, she was blindsided by the suspected drunk driver’s vehicle, causing her car to spin out of control.

Liz described the aftermath of the crash, saying, “The car was spinning, and I was trying to complete a stop.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that the 78-year-old driver, identified as Laroy Gordon Slappey, was arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence and driving on the wrong lane or side.

Angel Cruz, Liz’s brother and Libby’s uncle, who lives no more than 5 minutes away from the crash site, rushed to check on his sister and niece.

Cruz expressed shock over the severity of the accident, stating, “Something out of a movie. I’ve never seen a crash like that in my life. Even a police officer was like, how did they even survive?”

Both Liz and Libby were taken to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, Libby has been released, although she now has to use a wheelchair due to a cast on her left leg. Liz, on the other hand, remains hospitalized and is facing a long road to recovery. She revealed she has fractures all over and both will have to learn how to walk again.

The devastated mother is calling for justice for herself and her daughter, as they continue their challenging journey towards recovery.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the family during this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, the community joins in hoping for a swift resolution and a fair legal process for Liz and Libby.

