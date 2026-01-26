Jacksonville Mural Festival brings new art to Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Mural Festival returns for its second year, with events scheduled from January 26 to 31 in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Fifteen new murals will be painted on buildings in the area.

National artists Lucas Aoki, David Swartz, and Pheobe Joynt, along with local artists Marie Eljera, Mike McIntire, and Patrick Maxcy, will create the artwork.

The festival includes a public discussion about murals and community events all week.

The main event is Saturday, January 31, from noon to 4 p.m.

Visit @JaxMuralFest on Instagram for more details and updates.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.