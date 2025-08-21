Jacksonville NAACP pushes back against plan to move Duval School Board headquarters to Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP has voiced strong opposition to the proposed relocation of the Duval County School Board’s main administrative building from Downtown Jacksonville to the Baymeadows area.

The NAACP argues that the move disproportionately favors affluent neighborhoods and undermines equitable access to public education governance for those already facing systemic barriers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“This proposed move sets a dangerous precedent. It threatens to alienate the very communities the School Board is meant to serve. We cannot allow decisions that prioritize convenience for the few over accessibility for the many.”

The NAACP emphasizes that the School Board is a public entity, serving every resident of Duval County, regardless of income or means of transportation.

The NAACP says that shifting the administrative hub away from Downtown erects barriers to civic participation, further disenfranchising constituents who feel unheard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The NAACP urges the School Board to reject this proposal and explore alternative locations, such as recently closed school buildings within communities, that would enhance accessibility rather than hinder it.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]