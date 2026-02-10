Jacksonville offers free Narcan training to fight opioid overdoses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents have a chance to learn how to save a life, thanks to free Narcan training sessions happening this month.

The training is provided by Drug Free Duval and is open to everyone in the community.

Virtual sessions will be held on February 18 and February 26.

Participants will learn how to recognize opioid overdoses and how to use Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

Each person who joins the training will get access to a free Narcan kit.

The goal is to help more people in Jacksonville be prepared to respond in an emergency.

To sign up for the free class, click here.

