Jacksonville ‘officer-involved incident’ shuts down lanes on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an “officer-involved incident” on I-95.

Florida Highway Patrol first reported the police activity and closure of all southbound lanes near Atlantic Boulevard at 4:44 P.M. on social media.

Ten minutes later, the agency reported that one lane was reopened.

Officer-involved incident on I-95

Drivers in the area are advised to find an alternate route for their afternoon commute.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s undersheriff is expected to give an update on the incident at an undetermined time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

