Jacksonville officers shoot, kill man in Oceanway area after following suspected stolen vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after Jacksonville police said he pulled out a handgun when officers were chasing him on foot in the Oceanway area late Tuesday.

Officers in unmarked units spotted a stolen vehicle near 61st and Main streets driven by a person they believed to be armed, Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Officers saw the same person in the same stolen vehicle a couple of weeks ago and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle fled, Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey said during the news conference.

The unmarked units spotted the suspected stolen car again Tuesday at about 11:15 p.m. The officers called in marked units and police followed the vehicle, Coarsey said.

The suspect pulled into the driveway of a home in the 11000 block of Kaleel road, exited the vehicle, and ran, police said. Officers chased him on foot through multiple yards when one of the officers deployed his Taser twice, police said. It’s unknown if he was struck by the Taser, Coarsey said.

During the chase, Coarsey said the suspect pulled out a gun and the officers shot him multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the identity of the man pending notification of next of kin.

The officers were identified as M. Higginbothem and Sgt. M. Howell. This is JSO’s fourth officer-involved shooting this year.

